Bidders for Spain's MasMovil secure increased financing package

MADRID (Reuters) - A consortium bidding to buy Spanish telecoms operator MasMovil (MASM.MC) secured a loan of 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) to finance the deal, according to a term sheet from one of the lead managing banks.

The seven-year loan, which private equity firms Cinven, KKR (KKR.N) and Providence aim to use the finance the bid, was increased in size from an originally targeted 1.5 billion euros.

Barclays (BARC.L) , BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), acted as joint global coordinators, while Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Mizuho and Santander (SAN.MC) were bookrunners.