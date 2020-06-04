Orange does not plan any counter bid for Spain's MasMovil

FILE PHOTO: A balloon with the logo of Masmovil is seen during its bourse debut in Madrid, Spain, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - French telecom giant Orange (ORAN.PA) said on Thursday it doesn’t plan to make a rival bid for Spanish telecom operator MasMovil (MASM.MC) after three buyout funds made a 3 billion euro ($3.36 billion) offer on Monday.

“Orange is not contemplating a counter-offer for MasMovil group. Orange has a privileged position in the telco sector in Spain and has the support of the Orange group to continue growing organically in the country,” the company said in an emailed statement.

