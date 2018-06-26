U.S. charges Chinese military research institute with export scheme

BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Chinese military research institute with conspiring to violate U.S. export laws by tasking the head of a company that distributes marine-related products to obtain items that could be used in anti-submarine warfare.

An indictment filed in federal court in Boston charged China-based Northwestern Polytechnical University along with Shuren Qin, a Chinese national living in Wellesley, Massachusetts, who was arrested last week.