Aging former New England mob boss murdered witness in 1993: prosecutor

BOSTON (Reuters) - A former New England mob boss and an associate in 1993 murdered a Boston nightclub manager they suspected of cooperating with investigators, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday at the start of their trial.

George Kaufman, stands with Frank "Cadillac" Salemme (R), in an U.S. government surveillance photo from early 1990s provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on May 8, 2018. Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Frank “Cadillac” Salemme, 84, and Paul Weadick, 63, participated in the slaying of Steven DiSarro, Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Wyshak told jurors in Boston federal court. DiSarro’s remains were found two years ago.

Wyshak said Salemme confessed to killing DiSarro while talking to Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi, an associate of Salemme and James “Whitey” Bulger, who for a quarter of a century ruled Boston’s criminal underworld and is now serving life in prison.

“He (Flemmi) will tell you Frank Salemme told him they killed Steve DiSarro because they thought he was weak,” Wyshak said in his opening statement.

Lawyers for Salemme and Weadick will make their opening statements later on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Salemme, a hit man who by 1990 had emerged as the head of the Patriarca crime family in New England, had a secret interest in a South Boston music venue called The Channel, which DiSarro had purchased.

In 1993, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent told DiSarro he would soon be indicted and should cooperate with authorities who were probing Salemme and his now-deceased son, Francis Salemme Jr., prosecutors said.

Wyshak said Flemmi - who is expected to testify - witnessed Salemme Jr. strangling DiSarro at Salemme’s home on May 10, 1993 as Weadick held his legs off the ground and Salemme watched.

Flemmi soon left, but Salemme told him they killed DiSarro, Wyshak said.

Salemme later reached a plea deal and testified against former FBI agent John Connolly, who prosecutors say tipped him and Bulger off to their impending indictment, allowing Bulger to flee in 1994 and remain a fugitive until his 2011 arrest.

Salemme pleaded guilty in 2008 to obstructing justice by attempting to mislead investigators by providing false information suggesting others might be responsible for DiSarro’s death.

Because of his cooperation with authorities, Salemme was placed in the federal witness protection program and lived in Atlanta under an alias.

After DiSarro’s remains were discovered behind a mill in Providence, Rhode Island, prosecutors say Salemme left his home in July 2016 without notifying the U.S. Marshals Service as required. He was tracked to Milford, Connecticut, where he was arrested that August.