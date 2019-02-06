Massachusetts top court upholds teen texting suicide verdict

BOSTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts’ top court on Wednesday upheld a woman’s conviction for manslaughter for goading her teenage boyfriend into suicide with a series of text messages in 2014 in a case that drew national attention to cyber-bullying.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court agreed with a lower court’s ruling on Michelle Carter, who prosecutors said urged her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself in a parking lot about 60 miles (100 km) south of Boston.