U.S.
February 6, 2019 / 2:57 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Massachusetts top court upholds teen texting suicide verdict

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts’ top court on Wednesday upheld a woman’s conviction for manslaughter for goading her teenage boyfriend into suicide with a series of text messages in 2014 in a case that drew national attention to cyber-bullying.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court agreed with a lower court’s ruling on Michelle Carter, who prosecutors said urged her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself in a parking lot about 60 miles (100 km) south of Boston.

Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Scott Malone and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
