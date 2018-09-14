FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
September 14, 2018 / 7:31 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency after gas blasts

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Friday after gas explosions in suburbs north of Boston the day before, and faulted the response of the Columbia Gas of Massachusetts unit of NiSource Inc (NI.N).

A police officer stands outside a home where a man died in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Speaking at a briefing with local news media, which was broadcast, Baker said he was putting another utility with local operations, Eversource Energy, (ES.N) in charge of the response to the situation.

Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.