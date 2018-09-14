Factbox: Gas distribution line-related accidents in the United States

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Dozens of explosions apparently triggered by a natural gas pipeline rupture rocked three communities in Massachusetts on Thursday, causing multiple injuries and evacuations.
There have been 19 incidents involving gas distribution lines so far this year in the United States, according to data from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
Gas distribution lines are the smaller gas pipelines that distribute gas to homes and businesses. These incidents resulted in two deaths and an estimated 29 injuries, according to data on PHMSA’s website.
Below are statistics for gas-distribution pipeline accidents over the past two decades.
20-year statistics:
Total accidents: 646
Total fatalities: 221
Total injuries: 967
Average number of incidents per year:
3-year average: 25 incidents
5-year average: 23 incidents
10-year average: 26 incidents
20-year average: 32 incidents
Average number of fatalities per year:
3-year average: 5
5-year average: 8
10-year average: 8
20-year average: 11
Average number of injuries per year:
3-year average: 45
5-year average: 52
10-year average: 49
20-year average: 48
Source: Pipeline Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration (PHMSA)
Compiled by Liz Hampton, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien