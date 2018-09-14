Factbox: Gas distribution line-related accidents in the United States

(Reuters) - Dozens of explosions apparently triggered by a natural gas pipeline rupture rocked three communities in Massachusetts on Thursday, killing at least one person and causing multiple injuries and evacuations.

A police officer stands outside a home where a man died in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, U.S., September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

There have been 42 significant incidents involving gas distribution lines so far this year in the United States, according to data from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). Significant incidents result in a fatality or injury resulting in hospitalization, create more than $50,000 in damage, or release a sizable volume of material.

Gas distribution lines are the smaller gas pipelines that distribute gas to homes and businesses. Significant incidents resulted in two deaths and an estimated 29 injuries, according to data on PHMSA’s website that precedes the Massachusetts explosions.

Below are statistics for gas-distribution pipeline accidents over the past two decades.