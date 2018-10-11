FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 7:27 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Regulator ties pipeline work to deadly Massachusetts gas explosion

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A NiSource Inc affiliate’s construction work led to overpressured natural-gas distribution lines tied to explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and injured 21, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released on Thursday.

Crews were working for Columbia Gas of Massachusetts on a pipe-replacement project in Lawrence, a city northwest of Boston, when pressure regulators opened, sending gas at high pressure into homes and businesses. The overpressured lines led to explosions and fires that damaged 131 homes and businesses in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Leslie Adler

