Regulator ties pipeline work to deadly Massachusetts gas explosion

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A NiSource Inc affiliate’s construction work led to overpressured natural-gas distribution lines tied to explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and injured 21, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released on Thursday.

Crews were working for Columbia Gas of Massachusetts on a pipe-replacement project in Lawrence, a city northwest of Boston, when pressure regulators opened, sending gas at high pressure into homes and businesses. The overpressured lines led to explosions and fires that damaged 131 homes and businesses in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover.