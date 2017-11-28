FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scaramucci quits advisory post at Massachusetts school after lawsuit threat
November 28, 2017 / 5:22 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Scaramucci quits advisory post at Massachusetts school after lawsuit threat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Former White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci resigned his advisory position at a Massachusetts university following a dust-up in which he threatened to sue the school’s student newspaper, Tufts University officials said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Co-Managing Partner at SkyBridge Capital attends the session "The Growth Illusion" during the Annual Meeting 2016 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

The hedge fund executive’s resignation came the week after an op-ed in the Tufts Daily student newspaper criticized his role on the advisory board of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, citing concerns over unspecified “unethical behavior.”

Scaramucci, who earlier this year had a tumultuous 10-day stint as White House communications director, responded by threatening to sue the newspaper and the column’s graduate student author.

“This morning, Anthony Scaramucci informed The Fletcher School that he is resigning his position on the school’s board of advisors, effective immediately,” the school’s dean, James Stavridis said in an e-mail to students and faculty on Tuesday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. “We thank Mr. Scaramucci for his past service to Tufts and wish him well.”

Scaramucci, an alumnus of Tuft University, on Tuesday confirmed in an email he had resigned from the board.

“Unfortunately, on college campuses across the country, students and faculty increasingly preach tolerance and free speech only if you agree with their ideas,” Scaramucci said in an open letter to the school late Monday. “My involvement with the Trump administration, and the infamous nature of my firing, are not reasons to remove me from the Fletcher School Advisory Board.”

U.S. President Donald Trump named Scaramucci as White House communications chief in July, but fired him 10 days later after Scaramucci profanely attacked two White House staffers in comments to a reporter with the New Yorker magazine.

A student petition earlier this month called for the university to remove Scaramucci from the board.

Reporting by Scott Malone and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Andrew Hay

