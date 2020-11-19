Massimo Zanetti's top investor extends to Nov. 27 bid to delist coffee maker

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage group MZB.MI said on Thursday that MZB Holding had extended by a further week the acceptance period for its voluntary offer on the company.
The previous deadline for the offer was Nov. 20.
MZB Holding, which owns a 68% stake in the coffee maker, said in September it would offer 5 euros a piece to buy all of the group’s ordinary shares to delist the company.
Massimo Zanetti Beverage group - owner of the Segafredo, Chock full o’Nuts, Puccino’s and Boncafe brands - debuted on the Milan stock exchange in 2015 in an initial public offering that set an initial price of 11.60 euros per share.
Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti
