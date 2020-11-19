Massimo Zanetti's top investor extends to Nov. 27 bid to delist coffee maker

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage group MZB.MI said on Thursday that MZB Holding had extended by a further week the acceptance period for its voluntary offer on the company.

The previous deadline for the offer was Nov. 20.

MZB Holding, which owns a 68% stake in the coffee maker, said in September it would offer 5 euros a piece to buy all of the group’s ordinary shares to delist the company.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage group - owner of the Segafredo, Chock full o’Nuts, Puccino’s and Boncafe brands - debuted on the Milan stock exchange in 2015 in an initial public offering that set an initial price of 11.60 euros per share.