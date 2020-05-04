Business News
Mastercard promotes Mark Barnett to European president role

LONDON (Reuters) - Mastercard (MA.N) has promoted Mark Barnett to the role of president of its European business, responsible for the payment giant’s strategy and operations across 53 countries.

Barnett – who was previously head of Mastercard’s UK, Ireland, the Nordics and Baltics division – will succeed Javier Perez, who retires at the end of the year.

Barnett will join Mastercard’s management committee on June 1 and will report to Gilberto Caldart, President of Mastercard International.

