April 16, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc on Monday named Michael Froman, a former U.S. trade representative, as vice chairman and president of its strategic growth business.

In this newly created role, Froman’s team will work to expand public-private partnerships across Mastercard.

Froman served as the U.S. trade representative, President Barack Obama’s principal advisor and negotiator on international trade and investment issues from 2013 to 2017.

Froman will also be part of Mastercard’s management committee, the company said.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

