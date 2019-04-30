Mastercard beats profit estimates on higher spending

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc beat Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as a strong U.S. job market and a boom in online shopping boosted transaction volumes on the company’s payment network.

FILE PHOTO: A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The company, which makes most of its money from card swiping fees and processing transactions, said its “gross dollar volume” - the dollar value of transactions processed - rose 5.4 percent to $1.48 trillion in the first quarter.

That drove net revenue 8 percent higher to $3.9 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $3.86 billion.

The Purchase-New York based company said it processed 23.82 billion transactions in the quarter, up 18 percent.

U.S. retail sales rose to their highest in 1-1/2 years in March, according to data published earlier this month, with almost all sectors including autos, electronics, appliances, and food and beverage registering growth.

The company's net income rose to $1.9 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.5 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2vv9PfA

On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.78 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.66, according to IBES data Refinitiv.

Rival Visa Inc last week reported a 14 percent jump in net profit, but its shares fell following the earnings as investors fretted over an increase in expenses, and sluggish cross-border volume growth.

Mastercard’s share rose 1.17 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

