October 30, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Mastercard profit jumps 33 percent

1 Min Read

A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc’s (MA.N) third-quarter profit rose 33 percent, it said on Tuesday, joining rival payments network Visa Inc (V.N) in reporting higher earnings led by rising U.S. consumer spending.

Mastercard's net income climbed to $1.90 billion or $1.82 per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.43 billion or $1.34 per share a year earlier. bit.ly/2AyIxbl

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.78 per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.68 per share, according to Refinitiv data. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Visa last week reported an 11 percent surge in third-quarter profit.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

