Mastercard profit tops estimates on busy holiday shopping period

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (MA.N), the world’s No. 2 payments network, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by a busy holiday shopping period that saw more people swiping credit and debit cards for larger sums.

Shares rose 2.5 percent to $173.26 before the bell.

Net income, on a non-adjusted basis, fell to $227 million, or 21 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $933 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. (mstr.cd/2nwXaUZ)

The quarter included a one-time charge of $981 million, primarily due to the U.S. tax reform.

Excluding items, Mastercard earned $1.2 billion, or $1.14 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net revenue jumped 20.2 percent to $3.31 billion, helped by growth in payments volume and processed transactions.

More people used credit, debit and commercial prepaid cards across Mastercard’s global network pushing the value of transactions processed - also known as gross dollar volume - up 15.4 percent to $1.42 trillion.

Mastercard, which has a large international business, got a big boost from consumer spending outside the United States, with its cross-border volumes - the value of transactions made by overseas cardholders - rising 22.4 percent on a U.S. dollar converted basis.

Total operating expenses rose 28.5 percent to $1.79 billion, primarily due to the acquisition of Vocalink.

Mastercard’s bigger rival Visa Inc (V.N) reports on Thursday, after markets close.