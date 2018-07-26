FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mastercard raises FY expenses outlook, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (MA.N) beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday but the world’s second-largest payments processor raised its full-year guidance for expenses, sending its shares 3 percent lower before the opening bell.

FILE PHOTO: A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The company now expects operating expenses to grow in a “high-teens” percentage in the year, compared with its prior forecast of a mid-teens rise.

Operating expenses rose 23.5 percent to $1.73 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, as the company continues to invest in safety and security and digital products.

Mastercard, which processes more than 65,000 transactions a minute, said gross dollar volumes rose 15.3 percent to $1.48 trillion in the quarter. The United States, the company’s largest market, accounted for about 30 percent of the total.

Cross-border volumes - the value of transactions made by card holders abroad - increased 23.6 percent on a U.S. dollar basis.

Net income jumped 33 percent to $1.57 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended June 30. (mstr.cd/2NLUpL3)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.66 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Purchase, New York-based company’s total revenue rose 20 percent to $3.67 billion, topping estimates of $3.65 billion.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
