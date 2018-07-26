MasterCard's quarterly profit rises 33 percent

(Reuters) - MasterCard Inc (MA.N), the world’s second-largest payments processor, reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more using its network on the back of a strengthening U.S. economy.

FILE PHOTO: A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

MasterCard's net income rose to $1.57 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.18 billion, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier. (mstr.cd/2NLUpL3)

The Purchase, New York-based company’s total revenue rose 20 percent to $3.67 billion.