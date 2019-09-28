Match Group gets DOJ subpoena for documents relating to FTC complaint

(Reuters) - Match Group Inc disclosed on Friday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice for documents relating to certain marketing-related claims in the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) complaint.

The FTC on Wednesday alleged here that the owner of Tinder and OkCupid dating apps knowingly sent automated advertisements via Match.com with expressions of interest from accounts which it knew were likely fake.

The U.S. regulator said consumers who considered purchasing a Match.com subscription generally were unaware that as many as 25% to 30% of Match.com members who register each day are using it to perpetrate phishing schemes and extortion scams.

"Match Group believes that the FTC's claims regarding Match.com's practices, policies, and procedures are without merit and will defend vigorously against them," Match said in a filing (bit.ly/2nYashh), adding that it would cooperate with the DOJ's request.

Shares of the company fell marginally in extended trading.