Match Group revenue forecast disappoints, shares slide

(Reuters) - Match Group Inc on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue below analyst estimates, hurt by a stronger dollar and European Union legislation on privacy, sending its shares down nearly 10 percent in after-market trading.

Match Group, which plays cupid through its PlentyOfFish and Match.com services, has been investing heavily to take its cash cow Tinder to emerging markets and promote its other dating services as competition in the dating market heats up.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be between $440 million and $450 million, missing estimates of $454 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Match said it will take a hit of about $6 million from a stronger dollar and General Data Protection Regulation, which will lead to lower impressions.

The legislation was put in place by the European Union in May to protect personal information and has forced online players to make sure they have permission from users to handle their personal data.

Tinder — where users swipe left or right on their phones to signal interest in a person — added 344,000 average subscribers in the latest quarter, bringing the total to 4.1 million.

Match Group’s total average subscribers rose to 8.1 million in the third quarter.

Shares of the company were down 9.8 percent at $46.45.

Match Group said it now expects full-year revenue to approach the top end of its prior forecast of $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.72 billion.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $130.2 million, or 44 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $287.7 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 39 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 29.3 percent to $443.9 million, beating estimates of $438.1 million.

Dallas-based Match’s shares have risen nearly 90 percent in the last 12 months, despite a 22 percent plunge in May caused by Facebook’s plan to create its own dating service.