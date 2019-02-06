Tinder growth powers Match earnings beat, shares rise

(Reuters) - Match Group Inc reported fourth-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as its popular dating app, Tinder, attracted more subscribers, sending its shares up nearly 10 percent in extended trading.

FILE PHOTO - The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration

Match has been investing heavily in Tinder and its other dating services as it looks to grab a bigger slice of the online dating market, which is estimated to touch $12 billion in 2020 by Nomura analysts.

Tinder — which has made “swipe left” and “swipe right” a point of pop culture conversations - added 233,000 average subscribers in the quarter, bringing its total average subscriber count to 4.3 million, or 1.2 million more than a year earlier.

Overall subscribers at Match rose to 8.2 million.

Marketing push leads to Tinder Growth png - tmsnrt.rs/2TyQXGN

The company, however, forecast first-quarter revenue of $455 million to $465 million, below analysts’ estimates of $469.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company said a strong dollar weighed on its forecast.

Match said it also expects first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $150 million to $155 million. Analysts were expecting $155.28 million.

Match’s total operating expenses rose about 22 percent in the fourth quarter as the company boosted marketing spend on its money-spinner Tinder in emerging markets, including India and Latin America, while ramping up its other services, PlentyOfFish and Hinge.

The company faces stiff competition from a host of rivals including Bumble, which recently launched its app in India, a market with huge potential for dating-related services.

Total revenue rose 20.7 percent to $457.34 million in the quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of about $448.5 million.

Net earnings attributable to Match Group shareholders was $115.5 million, or 39 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec 31, compared with a loss of $9 million, or 3 cents per share.

Excluding items, Match earned 43 cents per share, beating estimates of 38 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

