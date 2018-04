(Reuters) - Toymaker Mattel Inc (MAT.O) said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Margaret Georgiadis will step down and be replaced by company director Ynon Kreiz effective April 26.

FILE PHOTO: Margo Georgiadis responds to a question at the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Shares of the company closed down 3.2 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported Georgiadis’s plan to exit the company.