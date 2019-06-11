Mattel rejects merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment: LA Times

FILE PHOTO: The Mattel company logo is seen at the 114th North American International Toy Fair in New York City, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

(Reuters) - Toymaker Mattel Inc rejected an unsolicited merger offer from privately held rival MGA Entertainment Inc, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.

In an interview to the Los Angeles Times, Issac Larian, chief executive officer of MGA Entertainment Group, said he renewed his offer to merge the companies, adding that he made initial overtures a year ago.

Mattel and MGA Entertainment did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.