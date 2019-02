FILE PHOTO: The Mattel company logo is seen at the 114th North American International Toy Fair in New York City, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

(Reuters) - Mattel Inc said on Friday gross sales for 2019 are expected to be flat, sending its shares down 18 percent.

The toy maker also said first-quarter gross sales are expected to be lower than a year earlier.