February 26, 2020 / 12:14 AM / a few seconds ago

Mattel receives SEC subpoena on whistleblower letter

FILE PHOTO: The Mattel company logo is seen at the 114th North American International Toy Fair in New York City, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

(Reuters) - Mattel Inc (MAT.O) had received a subpoena in December from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to a whistleblower letter and subsequent investigation, the U.S. toymaker said in a filing on Tuesday.

In connection with the letter, an independent investigation by Mattel's audit committee and a separate probe by the company's external auditor found that the lead audit partner of the external auditor violated SEC rules. (bit.ly/2VyctQ7)

Mattel had disclosed in August that it received the anonymous letter.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

