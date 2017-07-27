Barbie maker Mattel's profit, sales miss estimates

FILE PHOTO: Mattel's toys depicting Disney car characters are seen at the 114th North American International Toy Fair in New York City, U.S., February 21, 2017.

(Reuters) - Mattel Inc (MAT.O) posted quarterly sales and profit that fell short of estimates as higher sales of toys based on the "Cars 3" movie failed to offset weak demand for its main brands such as American Girl, Barbie and Fisher-Price.

Shares of Mattel fell about 4.1 percent to $20.42 in aftermarket trading on Thursday.

Sales by the girls and boys brands unit, which includes Barbie and Hot Wheels, rose 10 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, driven by the release of its "Cars 3" toys.

Those toys, die-cast and miniature models of Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm, on May 1, rolled out ahead of the film's June 16 release.

The Cars movie franchise has been profitable for the toymaker since the series launched in 2006. But U.S. demand for "Cars 3" toys has been soft, Mattel said in a post-earnings call.

Sales of Barbie dolls declined 5 percent and Fisher-Price toys fell 3 percent. Demand was also weak for American Girl, Monster High, Mega Bloks and Thomas & Friends toys in North America.

"Barbie sales excluding the lapping of a license revenue event in the previous year would have been up about 5 percent, but were not enough to offset more aggressive declines in Monster High and Ever After High," Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink wrote in a client note.

Net sales rose about 2 percent to $974.5 million, but missed analysts' estimate of $979.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the company's Asia Pacific region, of which China is a major part, rose 16 percent to $122.2 million in the latest quarter.

Mattel is renewing its focus on emerging markets such as China where it has tied up with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) and Chinese parenting website Baby Tree to set up educational development and learning centers for children.

Excluding certain items, the company lost 14 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share.