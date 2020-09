FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a coastguard search and rescue helicopter hovering near the scene where a tugboat involved in cleaning up an oil spill off from MV Wakashio, a Japanese bulk carrier, collided with a barge during bad weather, in Poudre d'Or, east of Mauritius September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has told Mauritius it would offer support on an “unprecedented scale”, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday, after a Japanese-owned ship struck a coral reef off the country’s southeast coast in late July and spilled oil.

Motegi was speaking to reporters after a phone call with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.