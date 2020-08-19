Japanese shipping firm awaits judicial decisions after arrest of captain of Wakashio

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, ran aground on a reef, at the Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shipping company Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill, said on Wednesday it will wait for judicial decisions after the arrest of the captain of the vessel.

Mauritius has arrested the captain of the bulk carrier, MV Wakashio, police said on Tuesday.

Nagashiki Shipping, issuing a statement after the arrest, also said it will continue to support the crew and their families.