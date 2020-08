FILE PHOTO: A drone image shows materials prepared by volunteers to handle leaked oil from the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, which ran aground on a reef, at the Riviere des Creoles, on the Mahebourg waterfront, Mauritius, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd, operator of a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground off Mauritius and has leaked at least an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil, said it does not expect an earnings impact from the incident to be big enough to warrant timely disclosure.