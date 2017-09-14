FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in India's Max Financial
September 14, 2017 / 1:09 PM / a month ago

Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in India's Max Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs will sell shares worth up to $110 million in India’s Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS) on Friday, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.

Two Goldman units are offering to sell a 4.42 percent stake, or 11.8 million shares, in Max Financial in a block trade, the term sheet showed.

The share sale’s floor price has been set at 595 rupees, which is a 0.8 percent discount to the stock’s Thursday closing price.

Citi is the sole bookrunner.

In April, Goldman sold a 3.7 percent stake in Max Financial.

Reporting by Savio Shetty and S. Anuradha; Editing by Mark Potter

