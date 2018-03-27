FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
March 27, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Maxwell Technologies, former executive settle SEC charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc and a former executive have settled charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they fraudulently inflated financial results, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Without admitting or denying the allegations, Maxwell Technologies, a California-based energy storage and power delivery product manufacturer, has agreed to pay $2.8 million and former sales executive Van Andrews has agreed to pay $50,000, the agency said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.