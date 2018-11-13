Health News
Mayo Clinic gets $200 million donation from turnaround expert Jay Alix

(Reuters) - The Mayo Clinic on Tuesday said it received $200 million, the largest donation the academic medical center has ever received, from Jay Alix, founder of the consulting firm Alix Partners.

The Minnesota-based non-profit organization said the donation would help it widen scholarships and further research at its medical school.

Alix is one of Mayo’s Clinic’s trustees and the co-chair of the medical center’s global advisory council.

