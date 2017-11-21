FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda's China JV to recall 206,570 Mazda 6 cars
November 21, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 2 hours

Mazda's China JV to recall 206,570 Mazda 6 cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp’s (7261.T) joint venture with FAW Group Corp[SASACJ.UL] has begun recalling 206,570 Mazda 6 cars because of a potential issue with the vehicle’s brake-assist system in cold weather, a Mazda spokesman said on Tuesday

The logo of Mazda Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A brake-assist system in the affected midsize sedans could malfunction under extremely cold weather, he said.

The affected cars were produced in China by the FAW-Mazda joint venture between November 2012 and March 2016.

The company will replace the affected component, the spokesman said.

The issue has caused 11 known “small” accidents, he said, adding that no injuries or deaths were reported.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
