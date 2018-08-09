FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 9, 2018 / 12:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mazda, Suzuki cheated on mileage and emissions tests: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) and Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests on their vehicles, the latest in a series of compliance scandals in Japan’s auto sector, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The logo of Mazda Motor Corp. is displayed at the company's news conference venue in Tokyo, Japan May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Mazda and Suzuki have submitted reports of their findings on their tests to the transport ministry and will publicize details on Thursday, the Nikkei said.

Representatives for Mazda and Suzuki told Reuters they had submitted reports to the ministry but declined further comment.

Mazda shares were down 1.4 percent and Suzuki down 3.4 percent in early trade, versus a 0.4 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei .N225.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.