September 20, 2018 / 11:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical equipment company Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) will acquire Israel-based Mazor Robotics (MZOR.TA) for about $1.64 billion in an all-cash deal, or $1.34 billion net of Medtronic’s existing stake in Mazor, the companies said jointly on Thursday.

They said Medtronic would pay $58.50 per American Depository Share or $29.25 (104.80 ILS) per ordinary share in cash.

Medtronic said the deal was expected to be modestly dilutive to its fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru

