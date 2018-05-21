Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 billion

(Reuters) - U.S. regional bank Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) on Monday said it would buy MB Financial Inc (MBFI.O) in a stock-and-cash deal valued at about $4.7 billion.

Each MB Financial shareholder will receive $54.20, comprising 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash, a 24 percent premium to MB Financial’s last close.

Fifth Third Bank, which operates 1,300 branches and 2,600 ATMs throughout its 12-state geographic footprint, said the deal is expected to reduce it’s regulatory common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by about 45 basis points.

