May 21, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. regional bank Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) on Monday said it would buy MB Financial Inc (MBFI.O) in a stock-and-cash deal valued at about $4.7 billion.

FILE PHOTO: A branch location of Fifth Third Bank is shown in Boca Raton, Florida, January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Each MB Financial shareholder will receive $54.20, comprising 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash, a 24 percent premium to MB Financial’s last close.

    Fifth Third Bank, which operates 1,300 branches and 2,600 ATMs throughout its 12-state geographic footprint, said the deal is expected to reduce it’s regulatory common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by about 45 basis points.

    Citi served as financial adviser and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal adviser to Fifth Third, while Sandler O’Neill + Partners served as financial adviser and Silver Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP and Vedder Price were legal counsel to MB Financial.

    Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
