Erste Group signals interest in Commerzbank's Polish mBank

VIENNA (Reuters) - Erste Group (ERST.VI) could be interested in buying Commerzbank’s (CBKG.DE) Polish unit mBank (MBK.WA), but only without its Swiss franc portfolio, Erste’s deputy chief executive said on Wednesday.
“Poland is an important and growing market, all in all it is an interesting opportunity,” Bernhard Spalt said in a conference call, adding that he expected the sale to not include the Swiss franc portfolio.
Commerzbank wants to sell its nearly 70% stake in mBank as it needs the cash for its restructuring. Sources said that the formal sales process is about to start in coming months.
