Whether to buy mBank should be a business decision: Polish PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said on Tuesday that any decision to buy Commerzbank’s (CBKG.DE) Polish unit mBank (MBK.WA) should be taken on business grounds, commenting on speculation of potential state-run bank interest in the lender.

“Generally speaking I’m in favor of increasing Polish ownership,” Morawiecki said during a news conference when asked if any of the state-run banks should be interested in Poland’s fourth-largest lender by assets.