Deals
September 24, 2019 / 11:37 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Whether to buy mBank should be a business decision: Polish PM

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki takes part in ceremony to lay a cornerstone for the Museum of Westerplatte and the War of 1939 in Gdansk, Poland September 1, 2019. Bartosz Banka/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said on Tuesday that any decision to buy Commerzbank’s (CBKG.DE) Polish unit mBank (MBK.WA) should be taken on business grounds, commenting on speculation of potential state-run bank interest in the lender.

“Generally speaking I’m in favor of increasing Polish ownership,” Morawiecki said during a news conference when asked if any of the state-run banks should be interested in Poland’s fourth-largest lender by assets.

Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below