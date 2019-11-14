Poland's PZU to analyze potential mBank synergies

WARSAW (Reuters) - PZU (PZU.WA) will analyze the sale of mBank (MBK.WA) by Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) to see if there are any potential synergies with banks it owns, the Polish insurer’s CEO said on Thursday.

Pawel Surowka also said the company’s strategy assumes potential expansion abroad, but it was too early to say if it will be ready to take part in a transaction involving the sale of French insurer Axa’s (AXAF.PA) central European assets, or in a transaction involving mBank.