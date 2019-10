WARSAW (Reuters) - Santander’s Polish unit (SPL1.WA) needs to evaluate whether the sale of mBank (MBK.WA) is an opportunity for it to make an acquisition or not, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Asked whether Santander Bank Polska was interested in buying mBank, Michal Gajewski said his bank’s strategy is based on organic growth, but it was ready to examine M&A opportunities.