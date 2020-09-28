Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyber security firm McAfee files for U.S. IPO

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cyber security firm McAfee Corp filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Monday, making it the latest company to take advantage of a rebound in capital markets from March lows, when the COVID-19 pandemic put listing plans of many firms on hold.

McAfee did not disclose the size of its offering and set a placeholder amount of $100 million for the IPO. (bit.ly/36fbd9O)

Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

