McAfee plans return to public markets: WSJ

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity software firm McAfee Llc is planning a return to the public markets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An IPO could raise at least $1 billion and value McAfee at more than $5 billion, according to the report.

Intel Corp (INTC.O), which paid $7.7 billion for California-based McAfee in 2011, spun off 51% to private equity fund TPG Capital in 2017 at a $4.2 billion enterprise value. Thoma Bravo also joined as an investor in the same year.

McAfee declined to comment on the report, saying it “does not comment on rumors”.