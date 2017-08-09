McCormick's M&A bond spices up the market for investors

NEW YORK (IFR) - Spice maker McCormick & Co’s US$2.5bn benchmark trade to finance its purchase of Reckitt Benckiser’s food division was inundated with investor attention after the issuer paid up to a 10bp premium to get its deal past a nervy high-grade market.

The four-parter, which contained five, seven, 10 and 30-year tranches, racked up a whopping book of US$10.3bn, according to one of the banks managing the deal.

Rated Baa2/BBB, McCormick is a relatively rare bond visitor in high-grade, and its spice offerings are unlikely to get “Amazon‘d” - which seems to be the market’s main fear, quipped one investor.

“It’s a smaller deal, and a one-off industry,” the investor said. “And Amazon doesn’t have time to be taking over spice-makers.”

The M&A bond is also likely one of the last trades in the supply bulge before the summer slowdown, he said.

McCormick’s US$4.2bn purchase of Reckitt’s North American condiment business includes well-known brands such as French’s mustard and Frank’s RedHot sauce.

The company raised US$500m in equity for the acquisition, pricing the financing Tuesday night at a wider discount than other recent equity financings for M&A deals. But the shares traded strongly in the aftermarket.

“Not everyone was supportive of the [acquisition],” an ECM banker said. “But the company told the story and found a price.”

However, the deal’s hefty debt component prompted both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s to cut McCormick’s credit ratings.

S&P downgraded McCormick’s ratings by two notches to BBB from A-, citing the substantial increase in leverage to about five times, up from a “historically conservative” average of two times.

“Although the company has a history of making bolt-on acquisitions, the proposed RB Foods acquisition is the largest in the company’s history,” S&P analysts wrote in a report Wednesday.

Analysts said they could lower the rating again if the company demonstrated a more aggressive financial policy than anticipated.

Moody’s slashed its unsolicited rating of McCormick by three notches to Baa2 from A2. Both agencies had initially put the company on downgrade watch on July 19.

Initial price thoughts were T+110a, T+125a, T+140a and T+165a respectively.

By pricing, those levels had slid in to T+90bp, T+110bp, T+120bp and T+140bp, implying new issue concessions of 5bp-10bp.

The nearest comparable for the tranches was an outstanding 3.25% 2025s that was trading at a G-spread of 106bp.

Accounting for maturity extension, the fair value on a new 10-year was about 112bp. The fair value on the seven-year came up to 100bp after adding 12bp for the 7s/10s curve. And fair values on the five- and 30-years came up to 82bp and 135bp respectively, after accounting for the 5s/10s and 10s/30s curve for each.