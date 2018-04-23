FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Subsea 7 offers $2 billion for peer McDermott, says CB&I deal should be scrapped

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Offshore oil services firm Subsea 7 (SUBC.OL) has offered to buy U.S. peer McDermott (MDR.N) for about $2 billion, it said on Monday, adding that its approach had so far been rejected.

McDermott, which last year agreed to buy onshore-based engineering company Chicago Bridge & Iron (CB&I), could receive an even higher bid if it agrees to enter talks, Subsea 7 added.

“The proposal is subject to the termination of McDermott’s pending transaction with CB&I,” Oslo-listed Subsea 7 said in a statement.

    The offer to pay $7 per share, either in cash or up to 50 percent of it in stock, represented a premium of 16 percent over Friday’s closing share price of $6.05.

    “Subsea 7 will consider increasing its proposed price upon further assessment of McDermott’s business through discussions with McDermott management,” it said.

    “Additionally, for any stock consideration, Subsea 7 is open to discussing listing options for the shares of the combined company,” Subsea 7 wrote.

    Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
