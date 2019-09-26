McDonald's to test new Beyond Meat P.L.T. from Monday

(Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) will test a new plant-based burger using Beyond Meat’s (BYND.O) patties in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario starting Monday, it said on Thursday, ending speculation about which plant-based burger company the U.S. chain would partner with.

The McDonald’s vegan burger will be called a P.L.T., standing for plant, lettuce and tomato, a play on the popular bacon, lettuce and tomato or BLT sandwich.