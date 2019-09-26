Environment
September 26, 2019 / 10:19 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

McDonald's to test new Beyond Meat P.L.T. from Monday

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) will test a new plant-based burger using Beyond Meat’s (BYND.O) patties in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario starting Monday, it said on Thursday, ending speculation about which plant-based burger company the U.S. chain would partner with.

The McDonald’s vegan burger will be called a P.L.T., standing for plant, lettuce and tomato, a play on the popular bacon, lettuce and tomato or BLT sandwich.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below