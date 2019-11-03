McDonald's CEO out over consensual relationship with employee

FILE PHOTO: McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook speaks during an interview on CNBC at the New York Stock Exchange, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) dismissed Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook over a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy, the fast-food giant said on Sunday.

The company’s board determined that Easterbrook had also “demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee,” McDonald’s said in a news release. Easterbrook relinquished his seat on the company’s board as well.

McDonald’s, which did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Sunday, did not provide further details on the situation.

Chris Kempczinski, most recently president of McDonald’s USA, was named the company’s new CEO, effective immediately. He also joined the McDonald’s board.

The company named Joe Erlinger, most recently president of international operated markets, as president of McDonald’s USA, succeeding Kempczinski.

Easterbrook described his personal conduct as “a mistake” that violated company policy, in an email to employees on Sunday released by the company. “Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” Easterbrook said in the email.