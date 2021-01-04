McDonald's to take on chicken chains with three new crispy sandwiches

FILE PHOTO: The McDonald's company logo stands on a sign outside a restaurant in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

NEW YORK (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp is hoping 2021 is the year it cracks the crispy chicken sandwich by rolling out three different versions in the United States, the company told Reuters.

The world’s biggest burger chain will add the new sandwiches - including a spicy version - on Feb. 24 as it takes on major chicken chains such as Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Popeyes, in a play for a share of a growing market.