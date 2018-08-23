NY health officials investigating illnesses linked to McDonald's outlet

(Reuters) - New York State health officials said on Thursday they were investigating reports of multiple illnesses potentially associated with a McDonald’s Corp restaurant in Jamestown, NY.

The state health department and the Chautauqua County Health Department said 22 individuals reported symptoms of nausea, vomiting or diarrhea and on being interviewed 15 said they had eaten various breakfast sandwiches at the McDonald’s outlet between August 4-21.

The franchise owner has temporarily closed the restaurant and is reviewing food preparation and distribution processes, according to the health officials.

McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.

The company’s shares fell 1 percent in afternoon trading.

This is the latest food-safety incident at the U.S. fast-food chain over the last two months.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multi-state outbreak linked to McDonald’s salads contaminated with the parasite cyclospora that has sickened 476 people.